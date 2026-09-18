Prashant Bhushan raises questions as former CVC, CAG and top bankers take up roles at Reliance

Prashant Bhushan has mentioned many former bureaucrats and bankers like former Chairman of State Bank of India Arundhati Bhattacharya, former CVC KV Chaudhary.

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Prashant Bhushan raises questions as former CVC, CAG and top bankers take up roles at Reliance (File)

Renowned lawyer Prashant Bhushan, in a post on X on Friday (September 18), questioned whether post-retirement jobs that create a conflict of interest while in office should be prohibited. In the post, Prashant wrote that former CVC chiefs , CAG chiefs , heads of banks and PSUs, and even Supreme Court judges, have joined Reliance after retirement— the same company for which they had to work as regulators during their tenure.

Names of which former bureaucrats

In this list, Prashant Bhushan has written the names of former Chairman of State Bank of India Arundhati Bhattacharya, former CVC KV Chaudhary, former Chairman BPCL Sarthak Behuria, former Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Sanjiv Singh, former Director General of GAIL Prabhat Singh.

Apart from these, former Chairman of General Insurance Corporation of India D Sengupta, former Chairman and MD of State Bank of India KK Purwar, former Supreme Court Justice Krishna Murari, former CAG Rajiv Maharishi, Finance Secretary RS Gujral, Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India MK Jain, former head of ICICI Bank KV Kamath are also among the officials joining Reliance.

Former, CVC chief, CAG chief, Bank chiefs, PSU chiefs, even Supreme Court judge joined Reliance, the company that they should have dealt with in some capacity as Regulators, after retirement. Shouldn’t there be a ban on such post retirement jobs which create conflicts of interest… pic.twitter.com/EE0C2O0tA5 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 18, 2026

Why are serious questions being raised?

Following Prashant Bhushan’s post, the debate over this nexus between corporate and bureaucracy has intensified. Critics believe that when an official, regulator, or judge knows that upon retirement, they can receive a multi-million dollar package or a prestigious board position at one of the country’s largest corporate houses, their impartiality while in office is questionable.

These officers are decision-makers in all matters, whether it’s spectrum allocation, environmental clearances, tax concessions, loan restructuring, or legal disputes. Therefore, to maintain administrative transparency and public trust, there are calls for a strict cooling-off period or a complete ban on joining private companies after retirement.