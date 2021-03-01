Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday said poll-strategist Prashant Kishor has joined him as his principal advisor. “Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!” Singh said in a tweet. Also Read - Coronavirus: 5 States Witness Spurt in Cases in 24 Hours, Maharashtra Extends Lockdown in 2 Districts | Key Points

Kishor had handled the Congress party's poll campaign in Punjab in the 2017 assembly elections.

Currently, Kishor's company, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), is assisting Mamata Banerjee"s TMC in West Bengal elections. Kishor had also managed Narendra Modi"s campaign for prime ministership in 2014 general elections.