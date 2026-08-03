Prashant Kishor defeats BJP in Bankipur: How much net worth did JSP chief disclose in his election affidavit?

Prashant Kishor’s Big Win in Bankipur: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor won the Bankipur seat by 18,593 votes, defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha. How much net worth did JSP chief disclose in his election affidavit?

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/prashant-kishor-defeats-bjp-in-bankipur-how-much-net-worth-did-jsp-chief-disclose-in-his-election-affidavit-neeraj-kumar-sinha-wealth-car-jan-suraaj-party-8492095/ Copy

Prashant Kishor defeats BJP in Bankipur: How much net worth did JSP chief disclose in his election affidavit? | image: X

Prashant Kishor’s Big Win in Bankipur: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor won the Bankipur seat by 18,593 votes, defeating BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha, as per the data released by Election Commission of India. The JSP chief has received more than 63,000 votes so far. Here are three factors behind Prashant Kishor’s remarkable performance in Bankipur, his debut election.

Education Qualification Of Prashant Kishor

Prasant Kishor is one of the highly educated politicians who worked in various fields before joining politics.

He completed his schooling in Buxar. Kishor completed Class 10 from MP High School under the Bihar School Examination Board in 1991. He then went to Patna Science College and completed Class 12.

He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the University of Lucknow between 1996 and 1999. For his master’s degree, Kishor went to Hyderabad and took admission in Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI). He earned his Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) from the college between 2001 and 2003.

Prashant Kishor’s Net Worth

According to the property details the JSP founder submitted to the Election Commission during the nomination filing, Kishor has total movable and immovable assets worth Rs 96.06 crore. Of this, movable assets are worth Rs 22.19 crore, while immovable assets are worth Rs 73.87 crore.

Here are three factors behind Prashant Kishor’s remarkable performance in Bankipur, his debut election.

The Prashant Kishor Factor

The first factor is none other than Prashant Kishor himself and his ground-level connection with the people. In the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, the poll strategist-turned-politician’s party couldn’t even succeed in opening its account despite contesting 238 of the state’s 243 seats. This time, Kishor decided to face the election and contested from the Bankipur seat.

Kishor contested against the BJP’s lightweight candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha. The seat is considered a BJP stronghold and was represented by the party’s leader Nitin Nabin, who won the seat for five terms from 2006 to 2026.

Mood For Change

Public mood for change in the saffron party’s stronghold worked in favour of Kishore, giving him the historic lead in the BJP’s stronghold.

Kishor attacked the saffron party’s ‘arrogance’ for dubbing Bankipur as its ‘stronghold’, saying that its people who make and break a government, not any political party”.

Student Protest In Bihar

The recent student protests in several parts of Bihar also played a major role, as they were directed against the BJP government and former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in the NEET exams. Students demanded the resignation of Pradhan over the alleged paper leak matter. This youth anger is also visible in the bypoll results.

Nitish Kumar’s Departure From Bihar Politics

Nitish Kumar’s resignation as Bihar CM in April this year officially marked the end of an era in state politics. The JDU chief served as chief minister of the state for over two decades. The veteran politician started a new inning in central politics as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. Kumar’s exit paved the way for BJP in the state. However, the political development has also made way for JSP and the impact is visible in the current election results.