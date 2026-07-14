From kingmaker to multi-crorepati candidate: Breaking down Prashant Kishor’s shocking election affidavit

In his election affidavit, Prashant Kishor has listed assets worth ₹198 crore for himself and his wife. This has raised questions about how Kishor, who has come to politics in a poor state like Bihar, will respond when opposition parties question his immense wealth.

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From kingmaker to multi-crorepati candidate: Breaking down Prashant Kishor's shocking election affidavit (PTI pic)

The by-election for the Bankipur seat in Bihar’s capital, Patna, remains in the news every day for some new reason or the other. The latest is due to Prashant Kishore, founder and candidate of Jansuraj. On Monday, Prashant Kishore filed his nomination with great fanfare. During this, he declared his wealth worth Rs 198 crore, of which Prashant himself has Rs 96.06 crore and his wife’s share is Rs 89.51 crore. Prashant Kishore’s affidavit has been a topic of discussion throughout Bihar ever since it appeared in the media. From city streets to village gatherings, the discussion is that Prashant Kishore is a billionaire.

Wealth of Prashant Kishore, his wife amounts to more than Rs 100 crore

Prashant Kishore has movable assets worth Rs 22.19 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 73.87 crore.

Prashant Kishore’s wife has movable assets worth Rs 89.51 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 12.42 crore.

Prashant Kishore has Rs 65,570 in cash, while his wife has Rs 1,95,200 in cash.

Prashant Kishor owns a 100 percent stake in a private company that donated ₹85 crore to the Jan Suraj Party and ₹50 lakh to the Jan Suraj Foundation during 2024-25.

Prashant owns 2 flats in Guwahati and one-third share in a bungalow in Guwahati.

He also owns property in Noida. Prashant Kishor owns two flats in an apartment in Ghaziabad. He is a 50% owner in two other flats.

He also owns plots in Pataliputra Colony in Patna and Vasant Vihar in Delhi. He also owns property in Buxar and his ancestral village.

Prashant Kishor passed his 10th grade from MP High School, Buxar in 1991 and his 12th grade from Patna Science College in 1993. He then earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the Department of Business Studies, Lucknow University between 1996 and 1999.

PK then pursued a Master of Healthcare Management (MHA) degree from 2001 to 2003 at the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, under the Special Healthcare Management Programme, run in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University (USA) and Hinduja Hospital.

In 2010, he also completed an intensive French language course at Cavaillon, Vichy, affiliated with the University of Clermont-Ferrand, France.

Prashant Kishor may not officially hold any position in JansurajAlthough he is practically the party’s supreme authority, his wealth is being compared to that of the heads of other political parties operating in Bihar.

Why is Prashant Kishor’s property being discussed?

In fact, ever since Prashant Kishor entered politics in Bihar, he has been speaking about poverty alleviation, employment generation, and improving the level of education. He also vehemently highlights Bihar’s poverty and backwardness in every speech. Considering Bihar’s social fabric, the vast majority of its population lives in poverty. Therefore, whenever anyone mentions a wealthy person, the first thought that comes to mind is how they acquired so much wealth. Bihar’s politics, to a large extent, operates along this same lines.

After demonetisation in 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began proclaiming from the stage that the wealthy had lost their power. This led to a narrative among the poor across the country that the BJP government had disarmed those who had become wealthy by plundering their wealth. The extent of this perception can be gauged from RBI data. However, in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, people transcended caste and religion and voted for the BJP, winning over 300 seats for the first time and forming a government.