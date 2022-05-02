New Delhi: Days after he declined Sonia Gandhi’s offer to join the Congress as part of the party’s Empowered Action Group (EAG), election strategist Prashant Kishor hinted at his future in politics saying it is time to go to the “real masters” — the people. In a cryptic message, Kishor stated that he would be starting his journey from Bihar as he turns a new page after a ‘rollercoaster ride’ of 10 years.Also Read - What is One Piece of Advice Prashant Kishor Offered to Congress Before Declining Its offer

With his tweet, PK has left enough equivocation for people to speculate if he would launch his own political outfit or join an opposition party.”My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy and help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to ‘Jan Sooraj’-Peoples Good Governance Shururaat Bihar Se”, PK’s tweet read.

For the unversed, Kishor was earlier a part of the Bihar politics. In 2018, he joined the Nitish-Kumar-led JD(U) as the party’s national president. However, he was expelled from the party in about 16 months for ‘indiscipline’. In a statement, JD(U) had alleged that PK used his post for his own selfish purposes.

My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE,to better understand the issues & the path to “जन सुराज”-Peoples Good Governance शुरुआत #बिहार से — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 2, 2022

This announcement comes nearly a week after PK declined to be a part of Congress’ ‘Empowered Action Group’ (EAG). The poll strategist was in talks with senior Congress leaders wherein he had suggested a series of measures to revive the party which has faced humiliating losses in multiple elections. If reports are to be believed, the poll strategist wanted a free hand to rejuvenate the grand old party. However, some veteran leaders of the party like Digvijaya Singh, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala, and Jairam Ramesh had deep reservations about giving the ‘newcomer’ a free hand.