New Delhi: Hopes for the Congress party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections today took a beating after election strategist Prashant Kishor, with whom the party was in serious talks for a mega revival plan, declined to be a part of its ‘Empowered Action Group’ (EAG). Kishor was in talks with senior Congress leadership along with Sonia Gandhi, and Digvijaya Singh for the last few days wherein he had suggested a series of measures to revive the party which has faced humiliating losses in multiple elections. Political pundits and many in Congress were seeing Prashant Kishor as the party’s ‘Sankatmochan‘. “I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms”, tweeted Kishor.Also Read - What is One Piece of Advice Prashant Kishor Offered to Congress Before Declining Its offer

I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 26, 2022

Also Read - If You Resort To 'Dadagiri', We Know How To…: Uddhav Issues Stern Warning As Hanuman Chalisa Row Snowballs

Reacting to Kishor’s decision, Congress’ national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the party appreciate his efforts and the suggestion which he gave to strengthen the grand old party. Also Read - Amid Reports Of Prashant Kishor Joining Congress, I-PAC Seals Deal With Rival TRS To Lead 2023 Poll Campaign

Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 26, 2022

“Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party”, said Surjewala in a tweet.