New Delhi: In a surprising move, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday rejected the offer to join the Congress. However, before rejecting the offer, he had a piece of advice for the grand-old party. In his 'humble opinion', he asked the party collectively fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.

"I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG (Empowered Action Group) and take responsibility for the elections," he wrote on Twitter soon after rejecting the offer.

"In my humble opinion, more than me, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," he said in a piece of advice for the Congress.

The move to reject the offer came after the Congress refused to give him a free hand to revive the party by assuming a senior rank, reports claimed.

“Following a presentation and discussions with Prashant Kishor, Congress President, has constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts and suggestion given to party,” senior party leader Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.

As per reports, the talks to join the Congress for Prashant Kishor could not move further as there was substantial resistance from a section of leaders on his joining the party — not just on ideological grounds but also over his links to political rivals like Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.