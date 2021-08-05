New Delhi: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday quit as Principal Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying he wants a “temporary break from an active role in public life” and further requesting the former to relieve him from his responsibility. Kishor’s decision to resign as Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister came ahead of Punjab Assembly elections slated for 2022.Also Read - Prashant Kishor's I-PAC Team Confined to Hotel in Agartala, Police Says 'Routine Check-up'

“In view of my decision to take a temporary break from active role in public life, I’ve not been able to take over the responsibilities as your Principal Advisor. I request you to kindly relieve me from this responsibility,” Prashant Kishor said in a letter to Amarinder Singh.

Amarinder Singh had appointed Kishor as his Principal Adviser of the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. Singh had taken to Twitter to say he looked forward to working with Kishor for the betterment of the people of Punjab. He had said, “Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my principal advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of people of Punjab!”

The move also comes amid speculation that Kishor may formally join the Congress soon.

Earlier, Kishor was roped in by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 and had indicated in the past that he will quit Twitter if the BJP performs any better in the state than his prediction.