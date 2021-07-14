New Delhi: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday met Gandhis, fuelling speculation that he may join the Congress in the coming days as the party prepares for the state as well as the national elections. Among those present in the meeting were Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC general secretary Punjab-in-charge Harish Rawat and KC Venugopal.Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2021: UP Govt Gets Supreme Court Notice Over its Decision to Allow Kanwar Yatra During COVID

There was a buzz that the meeting was called to discuss the party’s overhaul in Punjab ahead of assembly elections and amid the infighting in the party. However, the sources from the Congress today dismissed the rumours saying that there was “no talk about the Punjab Congress controversy”. The sources also denied speculations on pushing Sharad Pawar for president post from the UPA.

Meanwhile, a report by NDTV stated that Prashant Kishor, during his talks with Gandhis, may have explored a formal role for himself in the party as elections near. The report, as also confirmed by ANI sources, stated that the meeting did not discuss the upcoming polls in UP, Punjab as was speculated earlier.

News agency ANI also quoted sources as saying that Kishor had asked for an “appointment” during an hour-long meeting held yesterday. “Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi was also connected online during the meeting of Prashant Kishor, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal was also present. The meeting lasted about 1 hour. Prashant Kishor had asked for an appointment.”

“There was no talk about the Punjab Congress controversy, though Prashant Kishor discussed the prospects of Congress in the upcoming assembly elections. There was no discussion about pushing Sharad Pawar for president post (from UPA),” ANI further quoted Congress Sources as saying.

In the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will remain the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, sources asserted. “There is no change in the post of Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha party at present.”