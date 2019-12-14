Patna: Senior Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader and vice president Prashant Kishor on Saturday handed over his resignation to party Chief Nitish Kumar after differences between the two cropped up over the party’s support to the Citizenship’s Amendment Act. However, reports have it that Nitish Kumar has not yet accepted Kishor’s resignation.

Further, Prashant Kishor has also deleted the party designation from his bio on Twitter.

After meeting JD-U chief Kumar, Kishor said, “Nitish Kumar said that we are not in favour of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). There is no problem with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, but it becomes discriminatory when combined with the NRC.”

Before their meeting, Kishor told reporters that he was firm on his stance on the citizenship law. “I have said it publicly, not just for Nitish Kumar but for everyone,” he said.

Kishor is known to have asked the party to reconsider its decision to support the Citizenship Bill in Parliament, a day before the CAB was scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

The party, which shares power with the BJP in Bihar, however, voted in favour of the Bill in both the Houses of Parliament.

After getting the nod of the Rajya Sabha, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill became an Act on December 12 with the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Undeterred by the state ministers’ criticism, Kishor continued to publicly oppose the citizenship law. On Friday, he even gave a clarion call to oppose the Act urging the non-BJP ruled states to clear their stand.

As per the Citizenship Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution will be given Indian citizenship.

