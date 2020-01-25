New Delhi: The war of words between Janata Dal United (JD-U) vice president Prashant Kishor and Bihar Deputy CM Suhil Modi escalated on Saturday after the former shared an old video of the BJP leader.

Ridiculing the Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Kishor, said,”Nobody can match Sushil Modi when it comes to giving character certificate(s). He used to speak earlier and after becoming he is giving character certificates in writing. His chronology is very clear!”

Along with his tweet, he also shared an old clip of Modi in which the latter can be heard accusing CM Nitish Kumar of deceiving the BJP, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and others.

“Nitish Kumar thinks he is synonymous with Bihar. Nitish is not Bihar… Bihar is not Nitish. Deception is in Nitish’s DNA. He betrayed the BJP after 17 years of alliance. He betrayed Jitan Ram Manjhi, Bihar voters, George Ferndades and Lalu Yadav. This is the DNA of Nitish Kumar and not the DNA of the people of Bihar,” the Deputy CM said in the video.

Notably, Kishor made the ‘chronology’ remark in an apparent reference to a recent viral video which shows Home Minister Amit Shah explaining the difference between the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Kishor’s scathing attack on Modi comes days after the BJP leader targeted him and another senior JDU leader Pavan Kumar Verma and termed them ‘thankless’.