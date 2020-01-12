New Delhi: JD(U) vice-president Prashant Kishor on Sunday thanked the Congress party for rejecting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC) and reassured people of Bihar that the contentious act won’t be implemented in the state.

“I join my voice with all to thank Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of CAA, NRC. Both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi deserve special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all – Bihar mein CAA-NRC laagu nahi hoga (CAA-NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar)”, tweeted the JD(U) vice-president.

I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC. Both @rahulgandhi & @priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all – बिहार में CAA-NRC लागू नहीं होगा। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 12, 2020

Kishor’s thanksgiving tweet for Priyanka and Rahul comes a day after Sonia Gandhi, interim president of the grand old party said that ‘the sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular India. It is to divide the Indian people on religious lines’. Congress Working Committee (CWC), the top decision making body of the party, yesterday passed a resolution terming the Act as ‘discriminatory and divisive’.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been at the forefront against the CAA. She has been visiting various places in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family members of those killed or injured during the Anti-CAA protests.

Earlier in December, the political strategist-turned-JD(U) leader had challenged Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi to break her silence on the National Register of Citizens (NRC). “Taking part in dharnas, demonstrations – that is all legitimate and valid, but why there is not even a single official statement coming from the Congress president on the issue is something beyond understanding.”

Kishor had also raised question on his party for supporting the contentious legislation in Parliament. “I want to make it very clear that JD(U)’s stance on NRC and CAA is of opposition. Check parliamentary standing committee’s record, first dissent note is of JD(U). Under what circumstances JD(U) supported the bill in both houses only Nitish Kumar ji can tell”, he had said.