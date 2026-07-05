Prashant Kishor to make electoral debut; Jan Suraaj names him bypoll candidate from Bankipur

The Bankipur Assembly by-election will be held on July 30, with counting set for August 3. The seat became vacant after BJP national president Nitin Nabin was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/prashant-kishor-to-make-electoral-debut-in-bihar-bypolls-jan-suraaj-names-him-bypoll-candidate-from-bankipur-nitin-nabin-bjp-8466114/ Copy

Prashant Kishor is set to make his electoral debut. PTI

Jan Suraj Party on Sunday announced that its founder, Prashant Kishor, will as the candidate for the Bankipur Assembly by-poll in Bihar. The decision was announced by state president Manoj Bharti.

The bypoll was necessitated after BJP national president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha. The constituency has long been considered a BJP bastion. The contest is likely to attract nationwide attention, with Prashant Kishor taking on the BJP in what is shaping up to be a direct battle between the BJP and Jan Suraaj.

ECI announces schedule for bypolls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the schedule for bypolls to three Assembly Constituencies in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, which includes the high-profile seats of Bankipur, Datia, and Manjalpur.

According to an official press release issued by the Election Commission, the poll body has decided to hold by-polls to fill the vacancies in the constituencies. In Madhya Pradesh, the vacancy in the 22-Datia Assembly Constituency arose due to the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti.

Also Read | Why did Prashant Kishor meet Priyanka Gandhi after gap of three years? Is Bihar debacle the reason or…

Meanwhile, in Gujarat, the poll for the 145-Manjalpur Assembly Constituency is being held to fill the seat left vacant following the unfortunate demise of the sitting MLA, Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel. As per the official schedule released by the poll body, the Gazette Notification for the bye-elections will be issued on July 6 (Monday), marking the commencement of the nomination process.

The last date for filing nominations has been fixed as July 13 (Monday), with the scrutiny of the nomination papers scheduled to take place on July 14 (Tuesday). Candidates will have until July 16 (Thursday) to withdraw their candidatures. The polling for the three assembly seats in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat will be conducted on July 30 (Thursday), while the counting of votes is slated for August 3 (Monday).

Also Read | Prashant Kishor on Jan Suraj’s Bihar election debacle: ‘I take all the blame, but which post should I resign from?’

The Election Commission further stated that the entire election process shall be completed by August 4 (Tuesday). The Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the by-election in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available, and all steps have been taken to ensure that the poll is conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

The by-election to the 182-Bankipur Assembly constituency was necessitated following the resignation of Nitin Nabin.