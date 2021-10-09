New Delhi: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s latest tweet highlighting the “deep-rooted problems and structural weakness” of the Congress, has triggered a fresh social media war between the grand old party and the Trinamool Congress with Mamata Banerjee’s party taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi over his humiliating defeat in his stronghold Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. “People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of GOP led opposition based on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappointment,” Kishor had said on his Twitter handle, adding that unfortunately there are no quick-fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP,” he said.Also Read - Durga or Didi? Kolkata Pandal Features Goddess Idol Resembling TMC Chief | See Pics

Hitting back, senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said to become a national alternative deep-rooted and concerted efforts are needed. “People looking for a “national” alternative based on poaching INC functionaries who can’t win even their seats is in for a big disappointment. Unfortunately, to become a national alternative deep-rooted and concerted efforts are needed and there are no quick-fix solutions,” he tweeted. Also Read - Maharashtra Bandh: Maha Vikas Aghadi Calls For Statewide Strike on Oct 11 to Protest Lakhimpur Violence

Notably, Baghel was referring to TMC’s recent induction of former Congress MP Sushmita Dev and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro into the TMC. Also Read - ‘What Kind Of Permission’: Rahul Gandhi Alleges Not Being Allowed To Go Out Of Lucknow Airport

TMC was quick to reply to Baghel’s tweet. Calling his remarks a ‘shoddy attempt to please the high command’, the Mamata Banerjee-led party said,”Rich words coming from a first-time CM. Punching above your weight doesn’t bring honour to you, Mr.@bhupeshbaghel.What a shoddy attempt to please the high command! By the way, is @INCIndiagoing to try to erase the historical defeat at Amethi through yet another Twitter Trend?”

Recently, the relationship between TMC and Congress turned sour after the former’s mouthpiece, “Jago Bangla” had called Mamata and not Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the face of the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Kishor had worked for the TMC in the March-April assembly polls and shares a very good relationship with the party’s top brass.