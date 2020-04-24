New Delhi: The Bihar BJP, under fire after one of its MLAs went to Kota amid the lockdown to bring back his daughter studying in the Rajasthan town, has now accused poll strategist Prashant Kishor, one of the most vocal critics of the BJP-led Centre’s lockdown implementation, of travelling to Kolkata in a cargo plane to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, news agency PTI has reported. Also Read - Kota Students Row: Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish Kumar, Says 'He's Busy Lecturing on Lockdown'

Kishor, notably, is working with the West Bengal CM for next year’s state Assembly elections. He, the BJP alleged, travelled to Kolkata at Mamata Banerjee’s ‘insistence.’ Also Read - 'What if we Don't Get Desired Result Even After May 3,' Prashant Kishor's Question on Lockdown Extension

In a statement, the party asked on whose permission did the poll strategist, who is neither a government official nor a crew member of any air carrier nor a medical personnel, travel to West Bengal’s capital city. Also Read - 'Nitish Must Quit,' Says Prashant Kishor as he Tweets Video of Workers Locked up in Bihar

“Why must this travel not be considered illegal in view of the lockdown,” the party asked, demanding that the documents that facilitated Kishor’s travel to Kolkata be made public or else it would ‘pressure’ the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Civil Aviation Ministry to probe the incident.

“She summoned Kishor to Kolkata for an ‘image makeover’,” the statement further stated.

Reacting to these allegations, Kishor asked the BJP to furnish details of his travel, stressing that he would ‘retire from public life’ if the allegations are proven correct, or else the BJP should tender an apology to him. He also said that since flights are operated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is under the Civil Aviation Ministry, it shouldn’t be difficult for the BJP to come up with proof in support of its claims, given that it is in power at the Centre.

Kishor, earlier this year, was sacked by the JD(U), the BJP’s Bihar ally, at a time he was its vice president.

Bihar, notably, has 148 COVID-19 positive cases, including two deaths. West Bengal, on the other hand, has 456 cases, including 15 deaths.