Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj makes big announcement in Bihar after Bankipur victory, plans to contest…

Patna: In a significant political development, Following its electoral success in Bankipur, the Jan Suraaj party has announced its decision to field candidates for eight seats in the upcoming Bihar Le

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Prashant Kishor is set to make his electoral debut. PTI

Patna: In a significant political development, Following its electoral success in Bankipur, the Jan Suraaj party has announced its decision to field candidates for eight seats in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections. Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor declared the move following a key organizational strategy session held in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday. Held at a Zila Parishad Market hotel, the meeting brought together regional office-bearers and party workers representing Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, and Vaishali.

Discussions focused on the organisation’s current strength, voter outreach and preparations for the upcoming elections in the Tirhut Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies. Party workers were invited to provide feedback on potential candidates and the organisation’s preparedness for the elections. Leaders interested in contesting the polls also put forward their claims and shared their views on the electoral process. Prashant Kishor listened to the suggestions and discussed the selection of potential candidates with party functionaries.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, he said the primary purpose of the gathering was to seek feedback on candidate selection and understand the political situation at the local level. He said leaders holding key organisational positions had been invited because of their knowledge of local conditions and voter sentiment.

Kishor added that Jan Suraaj is preparing to contest eight MLC seats, while simultaneously working to strengthen its organisational structure and expand its reach among voters. He also urged party workers to actively participate in the election campaign and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. On questions about Jan Suraaj’s support base, Kishor said the organisation’s actual strength would ultimately be determined by the election results. He said workers and supporters were keen for the party to contest the MLC elections with full force and that there was considerable enthusiasm within the organisation.

The announcement of the candidates is likely to provide greater clarity on the electoral contest in the Tirhut region and could further intensify political activity ahead of the Legislative Council polls.

(With inputs from agencies)