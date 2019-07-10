New Delhi: Speculations have been rife that Prashant Kishor will chalk out a strategy for Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the coming 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. Reports said Kishor is working towards wooing five lakh youth in the state to join politics.

Kishor’s team, under ‘Youth in Politics’ initiative, is registering as many as five thousand youngsters every day to join politics. Their aim is to raise the count of registrations to 10,000.

This would help them complete their database of five lakh by September so that the training can be started and held over a period of 15 months, said Zee News. The training is open for all youths and afterwards, they can associate with any political party they prefer.

Reports say the TMC is promoting Kishor’s programme even though the registrations are not only for those to be associated TMC. Meanwhile, PK’s team said the fresh five lakh faces in politics will be an additional force for the party in the coming days.

Kishor had met West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee twice in June, fuelling speculations of a possible contract for the coming state elections. Kishor is unlikely to be the face of the TMC campaign in the state but his team may look into the reason behind the shift of vote bank from Left to BJP.

The BJP did exceedingly well in Lok Sabha elections by winning 18 out the 42 Lok Sabha seats, from just two seats in 2014. Trinamool, on the other hand, fell to 22 seats.

Kishor was credited with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign in 2014 Lok Sabha elections and more recently, Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP’s victory in Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRC won 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats and 151 out of 175 Assembly seats last month. He had also played a critical role in bringing Rashtriya Janata Dal and JDU together under the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls.