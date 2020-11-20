New Delhi: At least 14 people, including six children, were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh last night. The mishap took place on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway which comes under the jurisdiction of Manikpur police station. Also Read - Mayawati's Father Passes Away at 95, Party Leaders Express Grief

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the tragic incident. Furthermore, he has directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all possible assistance to the victims. Also Read - Will Forge Alliance With Samajwadi Party To Defeat BJP In 2022 UP Polls, Says PSP Chief Shivpal Yadav

Further details awaaited. Also Read - Gujarat: 11 Dead, 17 Injured In Collision Between Two Trucks In Vadodara; PM Modi, CM Rupani Express Grief