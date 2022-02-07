Dehradun: With power shuttling between BJP and the Congress every five years in the Pratapnagar Assembly constituency and AAP’s entry this year, the ruling BJP will likely face a tough challenge of repeating its performance for a second consecutive term when the Himalayan state goes to polls on February 14. The Pratapnagar assembly constituency falls under the Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand and is currently held by Vijay Singh Panwar (Guddu Bhai) of BJP. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, Vijay Singh Panwar (Guddu Bhai) beat Congress’ Vikram Singh Negi with a margin of 1939 votes. In 2017, Pratapnagar legislative assembly constituency had total of 80678 electors. The total number of valid votes was 41330.Also Read - Bhadohi: Can Samajwadi Party Wrest Control From BJP?

Key Candidates of Pratapnagar Assembly Constituency

BJP candidate Vijay Singh Panwar alias Guddu Bhai

Congress candidate Vikram Singh Negi

AAP candidate Sagar Bhandari

About Pratapnagar Assembly Constituency

Pratapnagar was the capital of the princely state of Tehri from 1962 to 1990. It was built by the then Raja Bhavani Shah. As per the estimates of the 2011 census, out of total of 94063 population, 100% is rural and 0% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 16.53 and 0.03, respectively out of the total population. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 82231 electorates and 145 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 43.8% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections whereas it was 51.24% in the 2017 assembly election. The BJP, the BSP, the INC and the SP got 36.43%, 0.74%, 31.74% and -% votes respectively in 2017 while 61.55%, 0.38%, 29.3% and -% in 2019 respectively.

PRATAPNAGAR PAST ELECTION RESULTS Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Vijay Singh Panwar Alias Guddu Panwar BJP Winner 15,058 36.43% 1,939 Vikram Singh Negi INC Runner Up 13,119 31.74% 2012 Vikram Singh Negi INC Winner 12,135 31% 542 Vijay Singh BJP Runner Up 11,593 30% 2007 Vijay Singh Panwar Alias Guddu Panwar BJP Winner 12,587 36% 2,644 Phool Singh INC Runner Up 9,943 28% 2002 Phool Singh Bist INC Winner 10,517 31% 1,389 Vijay Singh Panwar Alias Guddu Panwar IND Runner Up 9,128 27%