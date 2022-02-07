Dehradun: With power shuttling between BJP and the Congress every five years in the Pratapnagar Assembly constituency and AAP’s entry this year, the ruling BJP will likely face a tough challenge of repeating its performance for a second consecutive term when the Himalayan state goes to polls on February 14. The Pratapnagar assembly constituency falls under the Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand and is currently held by Vijay Singh Panwar (Guddu Bhai) of BJP. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, Vijay Singh Panwar (Guddu Bhai) beat Congress’ Vikram Singh Negi with a margin of 1939 votes. In 2017, Pratapnagar legislative assembly constituency had total of 80678 electors. The total number of valid votes was 41330.Also Read - Bhadohi: Can Samajwadi Party Wrest Control From BJP?
Key Candidates of Pratapnagar Assembly Constituency
- BJP candidate Vijay Singh Panwar alias Guddu Bhai
- Congress candidate Vikram Singh Negi
- AAP candidate Sagar Bhandari
About Pratapnagar Assembly Constituency
Pratapnagar was the capital of the princely state of Tehri from 1962 to 1990. It was built by the then Raja Bhavani Shah. As per the estimates of the 2011 census, out of total of 94063 population, 100% is rural and 0% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 16.53 and 0.03, respectively out of the total population. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 82231 electorates and 145 polling stations in this constituency. Voter turnout was 43.8% in 2019 Lok Sabha elections whereas it was 51.24% in the 2017 assembly election. The BJP, the BSP, the INC and the SP got 36.43%, 0.74%, 31.74% and -% votes respectively in 2017 while 61.55%, 0.38%, 29.3% and -% in 2019 respectively. Also Read - Goa Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP's Antonio Fernandes be Able to Retain Santa Cruz?
PRATAPNAGAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Vijay Singh Panwar Alias Guddu Panwar
|BJP
|Winner
|15,058
|36.43%
|1,939
|Vikram Singh Negi
|INC
|Runner Up
|13,119
|31.74%
|Rajeshwar Prasad Painuly
|IBUSP
|3rd
|5,594
|13.53%
|Murari Lal Khandwal
|IND
|4th
|3,774
|9.13%
|Pankaj Vyas
|UKKD
|5th
|1,078
|2.61%
|Vijaypal Singh Rawat
|IND
|6th
|1,025
|2.48%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|7th
|556
|1.35%
|Mohan Singh Negi
|IND
|8th
|503
|1.22%
|Kedar Lal
|IND
|9th
|316
|0.76%
|Kanak Pal Singh
|BSP
|10th
|307
|0.74%
PRATAPNAGAR PAST ELECTION RESULTS
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Vijay Singh Panwar Alias Guddu Panwar
|BJP
|Winner
|15,058
|36.43%
|1,939
|Vikram Singh Negi
|INC
|Runner Up
|13,119
|31.74%
|Vikram Singh Negi
|INC
|Winner
|12,135
|31%
|542
|Vijay Singh
|BJP
|Runner Up
|11,593
|30%
|Vijay Singh Panwar Alias Guddu Panwar
|BJP
|Winner
|12,587
|36%
|2,644
|Phool Singh
|INC
|Runner Up
|9,943
|28%
|Phool Singh Bist
|INC
|Winner
|10,517
|31%
|1,389
|Vijay Singh Panwar Alias Guddu Panwar
|IND
|Runner Up
|9,128
|27%
Stay tuned with India.com for all the updates about the Pratapnagar Vidhan Sabha (MLA) Constituency. Click Here to go to India.com’s special Election page and read more about poll campaigns to election results, winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details. Also Read - Roorkee: BJP Eyes Second Consecutive Term for an Intense and Complex Triangular Contest from This Seat