Pratapnagar Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the Pratapnagar Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. This constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022, along with 69 other assembly constituencies during the single-phase voting for the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections, Vijay Singh Panwar (Guddu Bhai) beat Congress' Vikram Singh Negi with a margin of 1939 votes. This Assembly Election, the key candidates from the Pratapnagar constituency were — BJP's Vijay Singh Panwar alias Guddu Bhai, Congress' Vikram Singh Negi, AAP's Sagar Bhandari.

