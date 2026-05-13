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Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadavs younger son, dies at 38; CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief

Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son, dies at 38; CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief

Prateek Yadav, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, died at the age of 38 on Wednesday.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son, Prateek Yadav, dies (File Image)

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, Prateek Yadav, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son, died at the age of 38 at Lucknow’s Civil Hospital in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning. To recall, Akhilesh Yadav’s half-brother, Prateek, previously made headlines during his divorce row with wife, Aparna Yadav. As per sources, Prateek was brought to the Civil Hospital around 6 am.

Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta said that they received a call at around 4.45 am that Akhilesh Yadav’s half-brother was unwell, following which a team of doctors rushed to his residence. “When the doctors reached there, his condition appeared critical. He was brought to the hospital, and despite all efforts by the medical team, he was declared dead at 5.55 am,” Dr Gupta said to Hindustan Times.

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Gupta said prima facie the case appeared to involve suspected poisoning, though the exact cause of death would only be clear after a postmortem examination.

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Who was Prateek Yadav?

Prateek Yadav was the son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna Gupta.

Prateek always stayed away from active politics, despite belonging to one of the country’s most influential political families in Uttar Pradesh

He had studied at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom

He was associated with the real estate and fitness sectors.

Prateek owned a gym in Lucknow under the name “The Fitness Planet”

He was known in local business circles for his interest in fitness entrepreneurship.

He was also actively involved in animal welfare and ran an organisation named “Jeev Ashray”

Jeev Ashray worked for the rescue, treatment, feeding and care of stray dogs.

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CM Yogi Adityanath condoles Prateek Yadav’s death:

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday condoled the death of Prateek Yadav. In a post on X, the UP CM wrote, “The sudden demise of Prateek Yadav, son of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and husband of Aparna Yadav, Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission, is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved family.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, ‘पद्म विभूषण’, स्वर्गीय मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के पुत्र एवं उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य महिला आयोग की उपाध्यक्ष श्रीमती अपर्णा यादव जी के पति श्री प्रतीक यादव जी का आकस्मिक निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 13, 2026

The body of Prateek Yadav has been brought to the KGMU mortuary in Lucknow for a post-mortem.

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