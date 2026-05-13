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Was Prateek Yadav, step brother of Akhilesh Yadav, suffering from depression? His body had injury marks, suggest reports

Was Prateek Yadav, step brother of Akhilesh Yadav, suffering from depression? His body had injury marks, suggest reports

Prateek Yadav is the son of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife Sadhna Gupta. Prateek Yadav, who was very health conscious, stayed away from politics despite being from a political family.

Was Prateek Yadav, step brother of Akhilesh Yadav, suffering from depression? His body had injury marks, suggest reports (File)

Prateek Yadav, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son and half brother of Akhilesh Yadav died at the age of 38 in Lucknow. According to reports, he was declared brought dead at Lucknow’s Civil Hospital at 6 AM.

In an exclusive interview with Zee Media, Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta said that they received a call at around 4:45am that Akhilesh Yadav’s half-brother was unwell, following which a team of doctors rushed to his residence. “When the doctors reached there, he was already dead,” Dr Gupta said.

BJP leader Aparna Yadav and wife of Prateek Yadav was in Delhi at the time of incident.

ALSO READ: Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son, dies at 38; CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief

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Death under suspicious circumstances

According to sources, Prateek Yadav has died under suspicious circumstances. Several injuries were found on his body, especially on his leg. The police is also questioning Prateek’s friend, who brought his body to the Civil Hospital with the team of doctors after the incident. Aparna Yadav’s brother had also accompanied the body.

VIDEO | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav arrives at the Post Mortem House at KGMU, where Prateek Yadav’s body has been kept for post-mortem examination. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Xov46htFtZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 13, 2026

Prateek- a fitness enthusiast

Prateek Yadav was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta, and the half-brother of Akhilesh Yadav. Prateek was involved in the business and fitness sectors. He earned an MBA from Leeds University, London. He generally stayed away from active politics. Prateek has never contested any elections or held any major position in the Samajwadi Party. However, his wife, Aparna Yadav, is a senior BJP leader. Aparna is currently the Vice President of the Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission.

Always told him to take care of his health: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) posts, “श्री प्रतीक यादव जी का निधन, अत्यंत दुखद! ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!” pic.twitter.com/dMopbx8nSO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 13, 2026

Akhilesh Yadav said, “I always told him to take care of his health and continue to work towards progress of his business. Sometimes financial losses or setbacks in business make people very distressed. He is no longer among us. We will follow the legal course available to us.”

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