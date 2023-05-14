Praveen Sood, Karnataka DGP, Appointed As Director of CBI | 5 Things To Know About New CBI Chief

Home

New Delhi: Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) was appointed as the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years on Sunday. Sood will take charge after Subodh Kumar Jaiswal completes his tenure on May 25.

In the order, the Department of Personnel and Training said, “Approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:86) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office vice Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH:85) consequent upon completion of his tenure.”

The appointment comes after a high-powered panel comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met to decide the name of the next CBI chief.

5 Things You Should Know About Praveen Sood:

Praveen Sood is a graduate from IIT Delhi

He joined Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1986.

Starting his career as Asstt. Superintendent of Police, Mysore in 1989, he served as Superintendent of Police, Bellary and Raichur

He was later posted to Bangalore city as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order.

Praveen Sood has an extensive career in law enforcement and has held various important positions throughout his service.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.