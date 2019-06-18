Lucknow: A special court in Prayagraj would on Tuesday pass the verdict on 14-year-old Ayodhya terror attack case.

On July 5, 2005, the Ram Janmabhoomi – Babri Masjid complex was attacked by armed terrorists. The attack was foiled by security officials and the attackers were killed. The terrorists allegedly belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba and were suspected to have entered India through Nepal.

Posing as pilgrims, they first boarded an SUV which they abandoned in Faizabad where they hired a jeep along with a driver. According to a statement by the driver, the terrorists visited the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on July 5 where they conducted a recce.

Forcing the driver out of the vehicle, they stormed to the site, bumping into the security cordon. They also threw a grenade at the site.

A pilgrim guide was killed in the explosion. The five terrorists then entered the Mata Sita Rasoi while firing indiscriminately. A CRPF platoon managed to kill all five.

Seven CRPF soldiers also received serious injuries. Police recovered arms and ammunition from the deceased.

Within a month, four suspects were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the bombing. A fifth man was arrested a few days later. Irfan, Ashiq Iqbal alias Farooque, Shakeel Ahmed, Mohammad Naseem and Mohammad Aziz are all lodged at Naini jail in Prayagraj.

They were arrested for conspiracy and providing logistic and material help to terror suspects. Reports say that till now, 63 prosecution witnesses have been examined by the court during the hearing underway through video conferencing from Naini jail.