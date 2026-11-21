Prayagraj Magh Mela 2027 to have nine pontoon bridges, 35 bathing ghats on Rs 200 crore budget

Devotees at the 2027 Magh Mela in Prayagraj will find special arrangements at 35 bathing ghats, nine pontoon bridges and 2,800 roadways buses, as preparations intensify. The fair will be held in eight sectors with a budget of Rs 200 crore.

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Labourers construct a pontoon bridge during the preparation for upcoming Magh Mela 2027 in Prayagraj. PTI

The Magh Mela 2027 is still a while off, yet the Sangam sands in Prayagraj are already buzzing. From Dashashwamedh Ghat to Sangam Nose, the fair administration has started work on preparations for the city’s biggest annual gathering of faith.

Anticipating a massive influx of devotees this year, both the fair’s area and facilities are being expanded. The administration’s focus is on ensuring smooth transportation, safe bathing, and improved infrastructure for the millions of pilgrims and bathers coming from across the country and abroad.

What are the preparations for the event?

The Mela Authority wants the 2027 Magh Mela to be a grand affair, and it has proposed a budget of roughly Rs 200 crore. About Rs 100 crore, the first instalment, has already been released. Electricity alone will cost around Rs 21 crore, so the fair area stays lit like daytime after dark, and CCTV cameras will be installed throughout the grounds to keep a close watch.

Bathing ghats to be multiplied

There will be more room to take a dip this year. The administration has decided to raise the number of bathing ghats from 31 to 35, spread across a radius of roughly four kilometres.

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The extra ghats should make it much easier to manage crowds during the major bathing festivals. Nine pontoon bridges will also link the two banks of the Ganga, with two of them heading towards Arail. At Dashashwamedh Ghat, early work on a pontoon bridge has started, and the gear to hold the pontoons steady is being readied.

Fair to be held in 8 sectors

To make crowds and administration easier to handle, the fair area will now have eight sectors, up from seven. Here are the main security and transport arrangements.

2800 roadways buses will be run for the movement of devotees, out of which 300 buses will be reserved for emergency situations.

To strengthen the security cordon, the number of police posts is being increased from 17 to 19.

To control the crowd, 900 to 990 barricades will be installed on the roads, and the number of fire stations and fire engines will also be increased.

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When will the bathing take place?

The 2027 Magh Mela kicks off on January 15 with Makar Sankranti, the first major bathing festival. Paush Purnima, Mauni Amavasya and Maghi Purnima come next, and the mela closes with the Mahashivratri bath. With big crowds expected on these dates, officials have been told to hurry up the construction work.