New Delhi: Emphasising the need for Covid-19 vaccination as India grapples with the second wave of pandemic, Justice DY Chandrachud while hearing a bail request sent ‘prayers to god’ so that physical hearing begins in the Supreme Court. “Let us pray to God that vaccination takes place for all. Then we can commence physical hearing”, said Justice DY Chandrachud after counsel (appearing for a petitioner) expressed hope that physical hearing in the top court is resumed by August. Notably, the Supreme Court has been hearing cases virtually since March 2021 due to the coronavirus. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Extends EWS Quota to Marathas After Supreme Court Setback. All You Need to Know

This comes a day after Centre informed the Supreme Court that it expects entire country’s population above 18 years to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of year. During the hearing, Justice Chandrachud had grilled the Centre over its vaccine policy and asked it to bring on record policy document regarding vaccination. Also Read - 'Criticising Govt Not Sedition' : SC Stays Actions Against Two Telegu Channels On Sedition Order

The top court had asked, what is the rationale behind the Centre procuring vaccines at a price that is higher for state governments, and also why states and municipal corporations are floating global tenders to procure vaccines? The SC gave the Centre two weeks deadline to respond to these issues and concerns. Also Read - CoWIN Creating Digital Divide: Supreme Court Pulls up Centre on Registration For 18+ Vaccination

Meanwhile, in another matter today, Justice Chandrachud shared his experience when he was isolated after contracting viral infection. He added that he was lucky to have his books around him during isolation. “I was in isolation for 18 days. I was all alone reading books,” said Justice Chandrachud.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Sidharth Dave and Sidharth Luthra, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta were also present, and the lawyers shared their views on the utility of N95 mask against the viral infection and vaccination.