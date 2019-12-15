New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and National Centre for Coastal Research are working together to build a flood warning mechanism that is similar to the one already-in-use in Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai, stated a report.

The proposed flood warning system for Mumbai is expected to issue a 24-hour flood warning forecast by measuring the city’s rainfall, the amount of water that has drained out and a host of other factors, stated a report. After implementing the initial plan, officials will check its results, improve the mechanism to make sure that it issues a three-day flood warning forecast, added the report.

Notably, researchers are mapping the depth and flow of the Mithi river in Maharashtra to carry out their initiative efficiently. This flood warning system will likely be operational in Mumbai in the next monsoon season, stated a report.