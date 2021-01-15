New Delhi: All landlines users across India will have to prefix ‘0’ for making calls to mobile phones from January 15. The telecom ministry has claimed that the changes have been done in order to have minimum inconvenience to the subscribers and freeing up essential numbering resources. Also Read - Reliance Jio Tower Vandalism Case: High Court Issues Notice to Punjab Govt, Centre

“This change in dialling pattern will generate 2,544 million additional numbering resources for mobile services to cater to the future requirements,” it said. Also Read - Reliance Jio to Make Domestic Voice Calls on Other Networks Free From January 1

Earlier on Thursday, several telecom operators had informed subscribers that they would need to prefix ‘0’ for making calls from landline to mobile phones from January 15, in line with the telecom department’s recent directive. “As per DoT’s directive, effective 15-Jan-21, it is mandatory to prefix 0 before the mobile number while dialling from your landline,” Airtel had informed its fixed line users. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Over 1,500 Telecom Towers Damaged in Punjab, CM Orders Police Action

Reliance Jio, too, had sent messages to fixed-line users urging them to ensure that they prefix 0 when dialling any mobile number from a fixed line number. “This change in dialling pattern effective Jan 15 is in accordance to the directive from DoT,” Jio’s message said.

However, there will be no change with respect to dialling numbers for fixed-to fixed, mobile-to-fixed, and mobile-to-mobile calls.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that telecom companies can also issue 11-digit mobile numbers in future, though most of the operators had opposed the idea. They have argued that an 11-digit numbering scheme would incur massive configuration modifications including software and hardware, involve an additional cost for the players, and cause confusion and inconvenience to the customers.