New Delhi: A pregnant elephant died due to electrocution in Assam's Chirang district on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old elephant died when she got electrocuted in Sikajhora village.

Six elephants have died due to electrocution since August, Brahmananda Patiri, District Forest Officer (DFO) said.

“Six elephants have died due to electrocution since August. Along with the electricity department, we have made banners to spread awareness among locals to prevent such incidents,” he said.

