New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a goat in Kerala's Kasaragod district. The accused was identified as Senthil, a hotel worker from Tamil Nadu.

Senthil had allegedly raped the pregnant goat and killed it. He was arrested based on a complaint filed by the hotel owner, according to a report by India Today.

An autopsy report said the goat was subjected to “unnatural sex”. “The preliminary report of the government veterinary surgeon who conducted the post-mortem showed that the goat was subjected to unnatural sex. The reason for death will be revealed only in the detailed report,” Hosdurg Police Station House Officer (SHO) said.

The officer said the complaint included a section for unnatural offence.