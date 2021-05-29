Bhopal: In a horrific incident, a pregnant woman was on Saturday brutally beaten up and sexually assaulted in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur after her husband refused work in a village firm which belonged to a muscleman. Notably, the victim belonged to a Dalit community. As per a report by India Today, the Dalit woman alleged that the accused came to her house, thrashed and sexually assaulted her. She said that when her elderly mother-in-law came to her rescue, she was too thrashed and assaulted by the gang. Also Read - Molested, Humiliated: Students of a Chennai School Accuse Teacher of Sexual Harassment

As per updates, the victim’s husband named Baijnath Ahirwar was working as a daily worker in Chhatarpur’s Bandargarh village. He was called to the workplace by the accused for some work and the whole incident happened when he refused to go to the man. Also Read - MP: Private School In Guna Violates Guidelines, Holds Exams Amid Pandemic, to Face Action

Angry over his refusal, the accused reached Baijnath’s house and allegedly beat his five-month pregnant wife in front of his whole family and also thrashed his elderly mother. Also Read - As COVID Cases Dip, Madhya Pradesh Plans To Begin Unlocking Process from June 1

After beating the women and her mother-in-law, the accused threatened the woman against filing a report with the police and left someone to guard the house.

After coming to know about the incident, Rajnagar district police immediately reached the village and brought the woman to the police station. And one FIR has been registered against the accused.