New Delhi: The NITI Aayog's Member, Health, Dr VK Paul on Thursday said that pregnant women should take both doses of vaccines against the coronavirus. During a press briefing on the current Covid situation, he added that pregnant women should come ahead for vaccination otherwise if contracted with covid then they can end up with complications.

As the festive season is approaching, he said that Covid appropriate behaviour(CAB) is a must for all as the second wave is not over yet. "Celebrate festivals at home and avoid going outside. Mask is must for all even after both doses," he stressed. Health Ministry officials said that three states/Union Territories such as Sikkim, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Himachal Pradesh have administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of their 18-plus population.

Sikkim has administered the second dose to 36 per cent of their population, Dadra & Nagar Haveli to 18 per cent, and Himachal Pradesh has administered the second dose to 32 per cent. According to officials, 16 per cent of the total adult population of the country has been fully vaccinated, while 54 per cent of them have received at least one shot.

(With Inputs from IANS)