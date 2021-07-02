New Delhi: In a significant development, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday allowed pregnant women to get vaccinated against coronavirus. Issuing a statement, the Ministry announced that pregnant women are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination now. Notably, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has accepted the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Plans to Lift Weekend Curfew, Relax Night Curfew; May Reopen Malls, Shops; BS Yediyurappa To Make Announcement Soon

"Pregnant women may now register on CoWin or walk-in to the nearest Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC) to get themselves vaccinated," said the ministry.

Health Ministry further added, "The operational Guideline for vaccinating pregnant women, Counselling Kit for Medical Officers and FLWs, and IEC material for the public has been shared with States/UTs for its implementation."

In the statement, the ministry also said that the decision empowers pregnant women to make an informed choice on taking the Covid vaccination.

The development comes as the pregnant women are at increased risk of getting infected with the virus which could also affect the fetus too.

Earlier, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) had said that Covid-19 vaccine should be given to pregnant women as it is useful for them.

Moreover, the study by the ICMR had recently revealed that pregnant and postpartum women were more severely affected during the second Covid-19 wave in India than the first, with case fatality rates and symptomatic cases being significantly higher this year.