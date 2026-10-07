‘Completely false and baseless,’ Virat Kohli breaks silence on Rs 5 crore claim over Premanand Maharaj ashram visit

The parents of a 17-year-old boy, who has been missing since July 3 after visiting the Keli Kunj ashram of Premanand Govind Sharan in Vrindavan, have staged a protest outside the premises after learning that a disciple allegedly committed suicide there on September 25.

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Virat Kohli breaks silence on Rs 5 crore claim over Premanand Maharaj ashram visit

New Delhi: India batting star Virat Kohli has finally broken his silence over Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma’s claim regarding his visit to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram. The Indian batter described the allegations as “completely false, baseless and factually incorrect.” To recall, Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma had claimed that Kohli was paid Rs 5 crore to visit Premanand Maharaj’s ashram.

In an official statement, Kohli’s spokesperson categorically rejected the claims and clarified that the cricketer’s association with the spiritual leader stems from his personal faith and reverence. “We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect,” Kohli’s spokesperson said in a statement. “Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji,” the statement added.

The spokesperson also asked media organisations and journalists to exercise caution and verify facts before reporting or amplifying such claims.

“We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report responsibly,” it said.