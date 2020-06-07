New Delhi: Keeping in mind the rising cases of cronavirus in the capital, Delhi Congress on Sunday alleged that it is premature on the part of the Kejriwal government to open restaurants, shopping malls from June 8. Also Read - 'Govt Penalising Doctors', Delhi Medical Association Hits Out at CM Kejriwal For Warning Hospitals Over COVID-19 Crisis

Issuing a statement, the Delhi Congress said that 25 per cent COVID-19 positive rate in Delhi indicates the onset of community transmission and this was not the right time to unlock the city. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: No COVID-19 Suspect Can be Denied Admission Into Any Hospital, Kejriwal Govt Issues Order

The statement from the Congress comes as the Delhi government has decided to open restaurants and shopping malls, as well as its state borders from June 8.

Senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said it was shameful that the COVID positive rate in Delhi was the highest in the country and its recovery rate the lowest. This is because Delhi hospitals are in bad shape.

“It is premature for the Delhi government to open restaurants, malls from June 8 till health infrastructure is improved,” Maken said.

Alleging that the Delhi government was busy only in image-making and event management, Maken said that the Delhi government has made no plans or preparations to counter COVID-19.

Raising question, he asked the Kejriwal government why the government hospitals in Delhi were refusing admission to COVID patients. He also alleged that 72 per cent of COVID-dedicated beds in Delhi were lying vacant.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that malls, restaurants and religious places in Delhi would open from Monday after more than two months since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed, but banquets and hotels would remain closed.