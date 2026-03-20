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Premium petrol price update: Know how it is different from normal petrol and the impact of hike on consumers

Premium petrol price update: Know how it is different from normal petrol and the impact of hike on consumers

The premium petrol prices in India have witnessed a hike of Rs. 2.35. Scroll down to read how it is different from normal petrol and what the impact of the surge is on consumers.

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Premium petrol price hike: The price of premium petrol has increased by Rs. 2 to 2.32 per litre in cities across India. However, the prices of regular petrol and diesel remain unaffected. The increase in price applies to the high-octane fuels like XP95 of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Speed of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Power of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, as reported by ANI. Now, the big question arises: ‘What exactly is premium petrol?’ Here, we take you through complete details along with the difference between premium petrol and regular petrol for consumers.

What is premium petrol?

‘Premium petrol‘ refers to the high-octane fuel, which is used for better engine performance. The fuel burns in a more efficient manner, which leads to the reduction of engine knocking. This premium type also comprises additives that further aid in keeping the engines clean and are more suitable for high-performance and high-compression engines.

How is premium petrol different from normal petrol?

The normal petrol has a lower octane rating. In addition, it is more suitable for vehicles that are used on an everyday basis. The normal petrol prices are considered more affordable for consumers, and they meet the standard engines’ necessities. This makes it a preferred choice of consumers across India. On the contrary, premium petrol is priced at a higher rate because it simply offers better performance and has a niche-specific demand.

Why have the premium petrol prices increased?

The increase in the prices of premium petrol comes during global oil disruptions. The global crude oil prices are rising due to the tensions happening in West Asia.

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Impact of price rise on consumers

It must be noted that many users are actively searching for ‘diesel price today’ as the news of the premium petrol price hike surfaced. The regular prices of both petrol and diesel remain unaffected. The impact will be widely visible for the individuals who use the premium petrol for their vehicles.

The Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma, in a press briefing, said, “Some increase is reported in the premium category, which hardly makes up for 2-4 per cent of the entire petrol. There is no increase in price for the common man,” as reported by PTI.

(Disclaimer: The situation involving the price of petrol, diesel, and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. Zee News sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorized LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.)

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