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Premium petrol price hiked by Rs 2; check state-wise rates for normal petrol in India

Premium petrol price hiked by Rs 2; check state-wise rates for normal petrol in India

The premium petrol prices have surged in India by Rs. 2.35. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Image: ANI

Premium petrol price hike: The price of premium petrol has witnessed a hike of Rs. 2.35. The development came on March 20, i.e., Friday. This comes after the disruption of global oil supplies, which has also affected India, as per reports.

Price rise of Premium petrol

The premium petrol in India has become costlier by Rs. 2.35. Alongside, the prices have also increased for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s Speed, Hindustan Limited Corporation Limited’s Power, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s XP95 by almost Rs. 2.09 to Rs. 2.35 per litre, as reported by ANI.

List of normal petrol prices in India

S. No. State/Union Territory Price of regular petrol (per litre) 1. Andhra Pradesh Rs. 109.31 2. Telangana Rs. 108.90 3. Madhya Pradesh Rs. 107.45 4. Bihar Rs. 106.95 5. West Bengal Rs. 106.72 6. Kerala Rs. 106.08 7. Maharashtra Rs. 104.64 8. Rajasthan Rs. 104.36 9. Karnataka Rs. 103.62 10. Sikkim Rs. 103.35 11. Odisha Rs. 102.63 12. Tamil Nadu Rs. 102.18 13. Manipur Rs. 99.46 14. Mizoram Rs. 99.06 15. Assam Rs. 98.81 16. Jharkhand Rs. 98.38 17. Punjab Rs. 98.29 18. Tripura Rs. 97.53 19. Nagaland Rs. 96.61

20. Pondicherry Rs. 96.08 21. Haryana Rs. 95.91 22. Meghalaya Rs. 95.66 23. Delhi Rs. 94.77 24. Gujarat Rs. 94.49 25. Uttar Pradesh Rs. 94.53 26. Himachal Pradesh Rs. 94.12 27. Chandigarh Rs. 94.30 28. Uttarakhand Rs. 93.64 29. Dadra and Nagar Haveli Rs. 92.84 30. Arunachal Pradesh Rs. 92.66 31. Daman and Diu Rs. 92.37

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma, earlier on Friday in a media briefing, said, “Some increase is reported in the premium category which hardly makes up for 2-4 per cent of the entire petrol (sold in the country).”

She added that the pricing is decided by the oil marketing companies and that the government does not regulate such prices.

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She also mentioned, “Our priority is to make energy available to all consumers, which we have been doing all through the crisis. Till now we have not increased the prices.”

Premium petrol in India becomes costlier by up to Rs 2.35 from March 20, 2026

Prices of BPCL’s Speed, HPCL’s Power, and IOCL’s XP95 increased by Rs 2.09–Rs 2.35 per litre.

However, there is no change in the price of regular petrol at present.

— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2026

Global disruptions

The tensions between Iran and the United States have affected the supply chains and caused disruptions in oil transit globally, as per reports.

It also includes the LPG crisis in India, for which India remained 60 per cent dependent on the imports. Out of the 60 per cent, the major amount of 90 per cent reached India through the Strait of Hormuz region, as reported by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The government has directed an increase in the domestic LPG production by almost 25 per cent to curb the situation, for which household consumers are their priority.

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