Metro Reopens Today: Metro rail services across the country are set to be back on track from Monday, September 7, as part of the 'Unlock 4' guidelines issued by the Home Ministry last month. Safety measures in place, metro rail companies in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, among other cities have been engaged in thorough sanitisation process and preparedness as regular commuters will be able to avail the train services after a nearly five-month shutdown.

Face masks and social distancing is mandatory among other hand hygiene measures and individual state instructions. Face masks will also be available at metro stations on payment basis.

Commuters are advised to use smart cards and avoid cash transactions as tokens will not be available at metro stations for the time being to avoid virus transmission.

Here’s how metro services are resuming across states:

1. Metro services will begin on Monday in a staggered manner and the second phase of reopening will be done subsequently on September 9, following a review on the initial resumption of metro lines.

2. State governments have issued their separate SOPs on the phases that will open first and their timings through the day considering the local situation.

3. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to resume services on the Yellow Line first, along with Gurugram’s Rapid Metro line. (Click here for details)

4. Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro services will restart on Purple Line from September 7 from 8-11 AM and 4.30-7.30 PM, followed by the green line from September 9 onwards.

5. In Telangana, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Corporation will resume services starting with operating trains on one (Miyapur to LB Nagar corridor) of its three corridors. In the first phase, metro services will be operational from 7 AM to 12 noon and 4 PM to 9 PM.

6. Chennai metro will begin services on the Blue Line, that connects Chennai airport to Washermanpet, from 8.30-10.30 AM and 5-8 PM.

7. On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee postponed the dates for resuming Kolkata Metro services in view of the delicate situation of coronavirus pandemic ‌in the state. Metro services that were to resume on September 8 initially (due to complete lockdown on September 7) have now been pushed back and the final dates will be fixed shortly.

8. The Kolkata metro line will, however, remain open on September 13 for NEET 2020 students.

9. Other cities resuming metro services include Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Noida-Greater Noida. Maharashtra will not restore metro services in Mumbai and Nagpur as of now. Notably, the Mumbai local train has already been functional in the state capital as it is the lifeline for daily commuters in Mumbai.

10. Last week, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that normal operations at all metro lines will resume by September 12 in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru, which have more than one metro line. Barring these, all other cities have only one metro line that will resume fully from Monday.

It must be noted that metro stations located in COVID-19 containment zones will remain closed as of now and trains will not stop at stations where passengers are found not maintaining social distancing.

Metro services were suspended in late March when the government announced a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. In the national capital, metro services have been suspended since March 22.