New Delhi: Massive preparations and several arrangements are being done at the Kolkata and Bagdogra airports as the domestic flight operations are all set to resume from the state on Thursday (May 28).

Starting from May 28, the Kolkata and Bagdogra airports will each handle 10 arrivals and 10 departures per day.

Several arrangements, including preparations for social distancing norms, being done at Bagdogra Airport as domestic flights will resume operations in the state amid COVID-19 lockdown.

“We are resuming flight operations from tomorrow with 10 flights per day. We’ve done markings for ensuring social distancing among passengers and staff. We have installed automatic electronic devices for scanning and screening; every process is touch-free,” Subramani P, Director, Bagdogra Airport, said.

The airports in Kolkata and Bagdogra in West Bengal and Vizag and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh could not start domestic flights on Monday because of the increasing coronavirus cases in these two states.

A day before the resumption of domestic commercial passenger flights across India, multiple meetings were held at the Civil Aviation Ministry among various stakeholders as states expressed their reluctance to deal with so many incoming flyers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After the marathon meeting, it was decided that Kolkata and Bagdogra will each handle just 10 flights per day from Thursday.

“It has been a long day of hard negotiations with various state governments to recommence civil aviation operations in the country,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on Twitter on Sunday night.

Indian skies opened up for domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months. It was announced last Thursday that one-third of the pre-lockdown domestic flights will operate from Monday.