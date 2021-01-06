New Delhi: Massive preparations are underway across states as the country is getting ready to start the second dry run of vaccine drive on January 8. The development comes at a time when the actual execution of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out is expected to begin in a few days. Notably, the vaccine dry run will be conducted in all districts across states and UTs, except UP and Haryana, on January 8 to ensure efficient planning and management of the immunisation process. Also Read - Bird Flu: Kerala Announces Compensation For Poultry Farmers, Centre Deploys Teams in States | Key Points

Session sites in each district Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: 4 Fresh Cases Detected in India, Total Tally Rises to 29

According to updates, each district will identify three types of session sites, similar to the previous dry run conducted on January 2, including a public health facility (district hospital/medical college), private health facility and rural or urban outreach sites. Also Read - Coronavirus: All States To Begin Vaccine Dry Run From January 2, Details Here

For its smooth processing, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will meet health ministers of states and Union territories on January 7 to guide them on conducting the dry run.

No dry run in UP, Haryana

“The vaccine dry run will be conducted on January 8 in all districts across India, except for UP and Haryana. COVID-19 vaccine dry run has already been conducted in all districts in UP on January 5 and Haryana is conducting it in all its districts tomorrow (Thursday),” the ministry said in a statement.

“The Central government is gearing up for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine across the country. Union Ministry of Health has been pro-actively carrying out the preparations for roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine, in collaboration with states and UTs and all stakeholders, over the past couple of months to ensure that the preparations for roll-out are on track,” the ministry added in the statement.

Two vaccines approved for emergency use

The move comes after the central drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and the indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

The entire planning of the vaccination drive including beneficiary registration, microplanning and vaccination at the planned session site will be tested under the leadership of District Collector or District Magistrate during the dry run.

The dry run will also familiarize the state, district, block and hospital level officers on all aspects of the COVID vaccine roll out.

Guidance from Centre

The Union health ministry will be in constant touch with the states and UTs throughout the day to seek feedback, provide support and ensure timely resolution of the identified challenges before the actual vaccination roll-out.

To facilitate the entire vaccination process a software named ‘Co-WIN’ has been developed by the health ministry for real time information on vaccine stocks, their storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for the coronavirus vaccine.

According to the updates from the ministry, around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and 3 lakh vaccination team members have been trained on the process to be followed at the vaccination sites which include beneficiary verification, vaccination, cold chain and logistics management, bio-medical waste management, AEFI management and reporting on Co-WIN software.

(With inputs from PTI)