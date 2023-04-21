Home

Prepare Contingency Evacuation Plans: PM Asks Officials During Review Meet on Indians Stranded In Sudan

Indians Stranded in Sudan: PM Modi emphasised the importance of maintaining close communication with neighboring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Sudan and asked the officials to prepare contingency evacuation plans for Indians stranded in the violence-hit country. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Ambassador of India to Sudan Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal attended the review meeting.

During the security review meeting, PM Modi assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report of the conditions on the ground, with specific focus on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout the country.

PM Modi instructed relevant officials to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments and evaluate safety of Indian nationals in Sudan. He also expressed condolences on the passing away of an Indian national who tragically fell victim to a stray bullet last week.

PM Modi further directed the preparation of contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape and the viability of various options. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining close communication with neighboring countries in the region, as… — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

He further directed the officials to prepare contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape and the viability of various options.

PM Modi also emphasized the importance of maintaining close communication with neighboring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan.

India on Thursday said the situation in Sudan is “very tense” and it is focusing on ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community, including working on contingency plans and possible evacuation.

The conflict is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country’s military leadership. The clashes are between Sudan’s regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

