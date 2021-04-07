New Delhi: Centre on Wednesday announced that it will allow coronavirus vaccination at workplaces – both government and private offices – across the country. States/UTs have been asked to prepare for launch by Sunday, April 11, the Health Ministry said. Vaccine shots will be available for employees above the age of 45 years. Also Read - Mumbai Police Issues Fresh Set of Guidelines on Lockdown, Night Curfew - Full List of What's Allowed And Not Allowed Here

The decision was taken amid a huge demand to allow its access to all adults. It aims at making the coronavirus vaccine accessible to more people and quality-focused.

"With support of the State Governments/UT administration, the efforts have been to consistently make the vaccination drive more pragmatic and also more acceptable and purposeful to the beneficiaries," a Health Secretary letter

“On similar lines, in order to increase access of vaccines to these populations (45 yrs and above) COVID-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at workplaces (public & private) having about 100 eligible & willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC),” the letter added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the central government had asked all its employees who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated to help contain the spread of COVID-19.