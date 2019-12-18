New Delhi: At a time when number ceasefire violations are happening along the Line of Control (LoC), outgoing Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that the Indian Army is prepared to handle any situation along the LoC.

He said that the situation along the Line of Control can escalate at any time, so the Army is ready to handle it at any given time.

“The situation along the LoC can go up at any time, but there is nothing to worry as the Army is prepared for a response along with the retaliatory matrix,” he told a news channel.

The statement from the Army chief comes as reports suggest that ceasefire violations and cross border firings have increased over the period of time.

As he is all set to retire on December 31, the Army Chief last week emphasised on the need to re-organise and deploy military resources in order to use defence budget in a fruitful manner.

While addressing the Forum for Integrated National Security, he stated that India should tamper its military ambitions with the size of the economy.

“We must make sure that economic flight is calibrated with a span of our strategic stride. We must tamper our military ambition with the size of our economy and the budgetary allocation that we receive,” he said.

Highlighting that the nature of warfare is changing over the period of time, Rawat said some thought leaders opined that the space for all-out conflict is narrowing.

“We are entering an era of non-war wars and durable disorder. The world may not collapse to anarchy but simmer in perpetual conflict,” Rawat added.

After Rawat’s term gets over on December 31, Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be the next chief of the Indian Army. He will head the 1.3 million-strong Army of the country.