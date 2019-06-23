Islamabad: After India responded to the media query regarding the recent report of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Pakistan has accused India of ‘politicising’ the deliberations for its ‘narrow and partisan’ objectives. The terror financing watchdog decided to keep Islamabad on its ‘grey’ list for failing to complete the action plan items due in January and May 2019.

In a statement, the FATF said, “The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its action plan by October 2019 when the last set of action plan items are set to expire. Otherwise, the FATF will decide the next step at that time for insufficient progress.”

Outcomes from FATF Plenary. Over 700 officials attended this week the FATF Plenary to discuss the mutual evaluations of Greece and Hong Kong, China; the regulation of #virtualassets, and more. #moneylaundering #terroristfinancing #proliferationfinancing

➡️https://t.co/pulwgfi6iy pic.twitter.com/DsS7dao4ir — FATF (@FATFNews) June 21, 2019

India, on Saturday, had said that it expected Pakistan to take all necessary steps to effectively implement the FATF action plan fully by September and take credible, verifiable, and irreversible measures to address global concerns related to terrorism and terrorist financing emanating from its soil.

In June last year, the FATF placed Pakistan on the grey list of countries whose domestic laws are considered weak to tackle the challenges of money laundering and terrorism financing.

“We regard the statement issued by India regarding the FATF report as preposterous and unwarranted. If anything, this is yet another evidence of India’s relentless efforts to politicise the deliberations of FATF for its narrow, partisan objectives” Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement.

The statement came after some media reports claimed that India pushed to put Pakistan on the blacklist during the plenary session in Orlando.

“We hope the broader FATF membership would take cognisance of this continuing malicious campaign and reject any attempt aimed at the politicization of the FATF process by India,” the statement said.

The FATF will formally announce the decision of not blacklisting Islamabad in its Plenary scheduled in Paris on October 13-18.

(With Agencies Inputs)