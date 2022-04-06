After it was reported that the first case of the new coronavirus variant XE in India was reported on Wednesday from Mumbai, the official sources have clarified that the “present evidence does not suggest that it is ‘XE’ variant of Covid19”.Also Read - India Reports First Case of New COVID Variant XE in Mumbai | Details Here

"The FASTQ format/files in respect of the sample, which is being said to be 'XE' variant were analysed in detail by genomic experts of Indian SARS-CoV -2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) who have inferred that the genomic constitution of this variant does not correlate with the genomic picture of 'XE' variant," said the official sources.