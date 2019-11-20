New Delhi: Hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said all citizens of the country irrespective of religion will be covered in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the present NRC in his state should be scrapped and people of his state should be part of national NRC process.

“There were various lacunae that we’ve already pointed out. Various social organisations of Assam have filed petitions in the Supreme Court seeking review of the present process. We are of the view the present NRC should be scrapped and we should be part of the national NRC process,” Sarma said.

The statement from the Assam minister comes hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day said in Rajya Sabha that all citizens of the country irrespective of religion will figure in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list.

He also said that the NRC, which was prepared under the supervision of the Supreme Court by State Coordinator Prateek Hajela, has failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people of his state.

“Assam state BJP and govt are of the opinion that the NRC prepared under the supervision of Supreme Court by State Coordinator Prateek Hajela has failed to fulfill the aspirations the people of Assam,” he added.

Speaking at Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah said that the NRC has no such provision which says that certain religions will be excluded from it. “All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill,” he added.

He said that the whole process of NRC will be carried out across the country. “No one, irrespective of religion should be worried, it is just a process to get everyone under the NRC,” he further stated.

Saying that people can approach the Tribunal in case their name has not figured in the draft list, he said a number of Tribunals will be constituted across Assam. “For those who can’t afford legal counsel for the Tribunal, the Assam government will bear the cost to hire a lawyer,” he added.

The Central government in August this year had published the final list of the NRC in which a total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion, whereas 19,06,657 people were left out.