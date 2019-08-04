New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday remarked that the present times are witnessing ‘belligerent and reckless behaviour’ by some people and groups.

Sounding optimistic in the same breath, Gogoi added that such people are ‘just exceptions’ and their ideas will be defeated by strong traditions of the country and its legal institutions.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for an auditorium of the Gauhati High Court, the CJI said, “I am hopeful that such incidents would turn out to exceptions and that the strong traditions and ethos of our institution shall always assist our stakeholders to display resilience to overcome the belligerence of such wayward constituents.”

Ranjan Gogoi then spoke of how inclusive, accepting and secular court spaces are since they involve multiple stakeholders who converge to discharge their duties impartially in order for the wheel of justice to move effectively.

“Today I feel compelled to assert that judges and judicial officers must remember that public faith and confidence on which our institution lives and survives is largely built on the basis of orders and judgments passed by us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Central Government on Wednesday approved the introduction of a bill to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court from the present 30 to 33, excluding the Chief Justice.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that there is a need for more judges as many matters are pending in the Supreme Court.

“The Cabinet has taken a decision to increase the strength from 31 to 34 (including Chief Justice),” the minister said.

Currently, the sanctioned strength of the top court is 30, excluding the CJI.