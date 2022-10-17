New Delhi: Justice D Y Chandrachud was appointed as the 50th Chief Justice of India by President Draupadi Murmu on Monday, tweeted Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. He will take oath on November 9, a day after incumbent CJI Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demits office on attaining the age of 65.Also Read - Diwali Gift For Amrapali Homebuyers, 2K Flats Ready For Possession By Festival, 11K By December

While Justice Lalit has a brief tenure of 74 days, Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years.

In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 17, 2022

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22,” Rijiju tweeted.

Justice Chandrachud will demit office on November 10, 2024.