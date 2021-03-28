New Delhi: The new contentious law extending more power to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was Sunday cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind. On Monday this week, the Lok Sabha had passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in an attempt to end the ambiguity in running the affairs in the capital city. The Rajya Sabha, too, passed the bill on Wednesday. This is a huge setback for the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. Also Read - Unlock 3: Delhi May Not See Reopening of Hotels, Weekly Bazaars as LG Rejects Twin Decisions of Kejriwal Govt

