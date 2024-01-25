By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Nation on Republic Day Eve
Her address ahead of India's 75th Republic Day will be broadcast on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.
President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on Thursday on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. “The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR), and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version,” according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.
Trending Now
It will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs onwards on its regional networks.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.