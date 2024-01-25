Top Recommended Stories

  • President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Nation on Republic Day Eve
President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Nation on Republic Day Eve

Her address ahead of India's 75th Republic Day will be broadcast on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

Updated: January 25, 2024 7:15 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on Thursday on the eve of the 75th Republic Day.  “The address will be broadcast from 1900 hrs on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR), and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version,” according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

It will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs onwards on its regional networks.

Live Updates

  • Jan 25, 2024 7:16 PM IST

    More than 140 crore Indians live as one family, united by the basic spirit of our republic. For this world’s largest family, the spirit of co-existence is not a burden imposed by geography, but a natural source of collective joy, which is expressed in our Republic Day celebrations.

  • Jan 25, 2024 7:16 PM IST

    I pay my respects to Karpuri ji for enriching public life with her contribution.

  • Jan 25, 2024 7:15 PM IST

    Republic Day is an important occasion to remember our basic values ​​and principles.

  • Jan 25, 2024 7:15 PM IST

    On the eve of the 75th Republic Day, I extend my best wishes to all of you.

